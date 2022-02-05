Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat

An Idaho state trooper does a belly flop to keep cat from running away. (SOURCE: Idaho State Police)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Call him the leaping lawman!

An Idaho state trooper went the extra mile, or a few extra feet anyway, to keep a cat from running away last month.

Trooper Enrique Ilerenas did a flying belly-flop to fetch the feline.

The capture happened on Jan. 13 when he pulled a van over on Interstate 90 and found controlled substances inside.

The two people in the van were arrested on drug charges. As Ilerenas was waiting for animal control to come for the pets, the cat made a break for it.

It wasn’t fast enough for the quick-thinking trooper, who caught it and returned it to the van.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Friday
Car crash
Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at I-40 and Helium Road
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing wind chills, snow impacting Tx Panhandle
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Snow continues with wind chills dropping below zero
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified

Latest News

Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Northeast grapples with icy roads as storm blows out to sea
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
yes
VIDEO: Dumas Downtown Association receives grant to pursue it’s Main Street Light Program
This undated photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beecher.
Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Michael Bloomberg’s daughters