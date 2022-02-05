Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois

Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening.(Kentucky State Police)
By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Kentucky State Police confirmed four young boys taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening have been located safe and unharmed in Illinois.

An Amber Alert was initially activated for the four children on Friday evening.

According to a release, 32-year-old Richard Samual Gray allegedly murdered his girlfriend around 5 p.m. and left the victim’s residence with four boys.

A neighbor told police they witnessed Gray take the four children, load them in a Jeep and flee the scene. Gray’s relationship with the children is unknown.

Police say the suspect is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 WAVE/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Friday
Car crash
Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at I-40 and Helium Road
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing wind chills, snow impacting Tx Panhandle
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Snow continues with wind chills dropping below zero
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified

Latest News

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing...
Delta’s CEO repeats call for ‘no-fly’ list from Justice Department
Ronna McDaniel, the GOP chairwoman, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter...
Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
The Minneapolis mayor imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants Friday
Minnesota mayor halts no-knock warrants