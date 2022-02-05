Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Dumas teams sweep District 3-5A wrestling, Demonettes win first title

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The District 3-5A wrestling tournament on Friday ended with the Dumas boys and girls taking home the District team titles. The Demonettes earned their first ever title in their third season. 12 boys teams and 11 girls teams from the Panhandle competed at District.

Dumas junior Emily Loya (128) along with Serese Guillen (95) finished first in their weight classes. The girls are sending eight wrestlers to regionals.

The Dumas boys were led by sophomore Bronson Baxter (145) and Andre Garbalena (285) who took home their weight championships. The Demons advanced 11 boys to regionals.

Full results for the other teams and boys wrestlers can be found here and the girls are located here.

District 3-5A boys team results
District 3-5A boys team results(SOURCE: KFDA)
District 3-5A girls team results
District 3-5A girls team results(SOURCE: KFDA)

