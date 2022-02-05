Dumas teams sweep District 3-5A wrestling, Demonettes win first title

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The District 3-5A wrestling tournament on Friday ended with the Dumas boys and girls taking home the District team titles. The Demonettes earned their first ever title in their third season. 12 boys teams and 11 girls teams from the Panhandle competed at District.

Dumas junior Emily Loya (128) along with Serese Guillen (95) finished first in their weight classes. The girls are sending eight wrestlers to regionals.

The Dumas boys were led by sophomore Bronson Baxter (145) and Andre Garbalena (285) who took home their weight championships. The Demons advanced 11 boys to regionals.

Full results for the other teams and boys wrestlers can be found here and the girls are located here.

District 3-5A boys team results (SOURCE: KFDA)

District 3-5A girls team results (SOURCE: KFDA)

So proud of both the boys and girls teams today! Girls made history! 3rd year program and first ever district championship! Amazing to be a part of! https://t.co/JgasanHUWy — Brittani James (@BrittaniJames12) February 5, 2022

