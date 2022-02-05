Dumas Downtown Association receives grant to pursue it’s Main Street Light Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Downtown Dumas is brewing up a few ideas to bring more business in like the Herencia Coffee Shop.

The owner, Joel Carbajal, and his wife Citlaly Zamarripa recently opened the shop inside the Turtle Brewing Company in November.

Carbajal says the inspiration for serving coffee came after his mother passed away from COVID-19 in 2020.

“We decided to use her legacy, her story, basically her motivation to start this, which is really built on the platform of giving, of being generous,” said Carbajal.

Carbajal says the generosity of serving coffee creates the opportunity for customers to socially interact with each other.

But to bring more business in the Dumas Downtown Association is addressing some concerns, like improving lighting in the downtown area.

The Dumas Downtown Association has responded by granting half a million dollars to install pedestrian lights in its square to make the area more welcoming and safer.

“For us to be able to get lighting, decorative lighting downtown, it creates a more friendly atmosphere for businesses to thrive,” said Ashleigh Wiswell, owner of Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. “It creates an atmosphere where people want to get out and walk around and check out what’s going on.”

The plan calls for pedestrian lights to line seventh and eighth street 10 feet apart.

Irene Delgado, director of the Dumas Downtown Association, says the improved lighting will have unique features.

“We want them to have plants around them, so we want to be able to provide all that.” said Delgado. “Another idea that we’re running with is having them provide Wi-Fi, so we want to find some that can provide Wi-Fi while people are walking around or play music.”

The association is currently working with contractors to create a design and remain within budget

They aim to start construction in March.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.