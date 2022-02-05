Amarillo High get two wins on Senior night, Lady Sandies clinch District title.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Sandies basketball team dedicated their Senior night to 4 young ladies. Briley Barnes, being one of them, made her last home game a special one; scoring 19 points in leading her team to staying undefeated in district, and clinching the District 3-5A title over Randall.

McKenzie Smith has a stellar night as well with 16 points, Ashely Norman with 9 for Randall and Sadie Sanchez with 8 points. A good night for the Sandies to take the win 57-37.

The Lady Raiders receive the loss knocking to 20-12 on the season and 6-3 in district play. The Lady Sandies are 26-5 and 9-0, undefeated in district.

On the boys side of things, the Sandies say goodbye to 6 Seniors at home. The Sandies dominated the whole game keeping taking over the Raiders 73-48. The Raiders move to 15-15 on the season and Sandies boast an impressive record at 25-6.

