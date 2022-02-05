Adrian’s Weekend Outlook

After a cold and snowy week, we are in store for a beautiful and warmer weekend! Highs today will be in the 40s and low 50s with plentiful sunshine with winds from the SW at 10-20mph. Overnight, we’ll see a weak dry cold front push in bringing a northerly wind. Highs Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 40s with sunny skies and a northerly wind at 15-25mph with gusts to 35. Even though it’ll be a bit windy this weekend, at least we’ll see sunny skies and warmer weather!

