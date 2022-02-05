1 man is dead after a single vehicle crash in N. Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is dead after a single vehicle accident in N. Amarillo.

Around 2:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision at northeast 11th Avenue and north Buchanan Street.

Aidan Garcia, 27, of Amarillo, had been northbound on Buchanan at northeast 11th. Garcia failed to negotiate the curve causing his 2015 Scion to rollover.

Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene. Justice of the Peace Jones has ordered an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department. Alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt are factors in this crash.

Source: Amarillo Police Department

