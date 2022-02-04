UIL 2022-24 realignment causes expected shakeups in the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The University Interscholastic League released their 2022-24 biennial realignments for high school football, volleyball and basketball. In December the enrollment cutoffs were shared and now the Districts are official.
The main changes in high school football include Palo Duro moving down to 5A-DII, Abilene High and Lubbock Cooper joining the three other Amarillo ISD schools (Caprock, Tascosa and Amarillo High) in 5A-DI.
“Early in the season we won’t do a ton of traveling and we built our schedule that day knowing that our District we could have to go to Abilene and Wichita Falls in the same year,” said Eric Mims, Palo Duro football head coach. “We made sure to build a schedule where we stayed home and played the Amarillo schools and Canyon schools and keep those rivalries alive.”
Newly added Canyon ISD school West Plains High was placed in 4A-DII, while CISD rivals Randall and Canyon were placed in the same group District 3-4A DI. They join Pampa, Hereford and Dumas. The defending 2A-DII State Champion Stratford Elks jumped to 2A-DI, and will be in District 1-2A Division I with Highland Park, which dropped from Class 3A, Farwell, Sanford-Fritch, and West Texas High.
To see a full breakdown on the UIL’s realignment head over to https://realignment.uiltexas.org/.
Region I high school football Texas Panhandle Districts
District 2-5A DI
Abilene High
Amarillo High
Caprock
Lubbock Cooper
Lubbock Coronado
Lubbock Monterey
Tascosa
District 2-5A DII
Abilene Cooper
Abilene Wylie
Lubbock High
Palo Duro
Plainview
Wichita Falls Rider
District 3-4A
Canyon
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa
Randall
District 2-4A DII
Borger
Levelland
Perryton
Seminole
West Plains
District 2-3A DI
Bushland
Dalhart
Muleshoe
River Road
Shallowater
District 3-3A DII
Canadian
Childress
Dimmitt
Friona
Spearman
Tulia
District 1-2A DII
Farwell
Highland Park
Panhandle
Sanford-Fritch
Stratford
West Texas High
District 2-2A DI
Floydada
New Deal
Olton
Post
Sundown
Tahoka
District 1-2A DII
Booker
Boys Ranch
Gruver
Sunray
Vega
District 2-2A DII
Clarendon
Memphis
Quanah
Shamrock
Wellington
Wheeler
District 3-2A DII
Bovina
Hale Center
Lockney
Ralls
Sudan
Crosbyton
District 1-1A DI
Follett
McLean
Miami
White Deer
District 2-1A DI
Claude
Happy
Nazareth
Wildorado
District 3-1A DI
Anton
Kress
Lorenzo
Petersburg Springlake Earth
District 4-1A DI
Knox City
Spur
Valley
Vernon Northside
District 1-1A DII
Darrouzett
Groom
Hedley
Lefors
Silverton
District 2-1A DII
Amherst
Cotton Center
Hart
Lazbuddie
Whitharral
