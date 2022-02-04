UIL 2022-24 realignment causes expected shakeups in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The University Interscholastic League released their 2022-24 biennial realignments for high school football, volleyball and basketball. In December the enrollment cutoffs were shared and now the Districts are official.

The main changes in high school football include Palo Duro moving down to 5A-DII, Abilene High and Lubbock Cooper joining the three other Amarillo ISD schools (Caprock, Tascosa and Amarillo High) in 5A-DI.

“Early in the season we won’t do a ton of traveling and we built our schedule that day knowing that our District we could have to go to Abilene and Wichita Falls in the same year,” said Eric Mims, Palo Duro football head coach. “We made sure to build a schedule where we stayed home and played the Amarillo schools and Canyon schools and keep those rivalries alive.”

Newly added Canyon ISD school West Plains High was placed in 4A-DII, while CISD rivals Randall and Canyon were placed in the same group District 3-4A DI. They join Pampa, Hereford and Dumas. The defending 2A-DII State Champion Stratford Elks jumped to 2A-DI, and will be in District 1-2A Division I with Highland Park, which dropped from Class 3A, Farwell, Sanford-Fritch, and West Texas High.

To see a full breakdown on the UIL’s realignment head over to https://realignment.uiltexas.org/.

Region I high school football Texas Panhandle Districts

District 2-5A DI

Abilene High

Amarillo High

Caprock

Lubbock Cooper

Lubbock Coronado

Lubbock Monterey

Tascosa

District 2-5A DII

Abilene Cooper

Abilene Wylie

Lubbock High

Palo Duro

Plainview

Wichita Falls Rider

District 3-4A

Canyon

Dumas

Hereford

Pampa

Randall

District 2-4A DII

Borger

Levelland

Perryton

Seminole

West Plains

District 2-3A DI

Bushland

Dalhart

Muleshoe

River Road

Shallowater

District 3-3A DII

Canadian

Childress

Dimmitt

Friona

Spearman

Tulia

District 1-2A DII

Farwell

Highland Park

Panhandle

Sanford-Fritch

Stratford

West Texas High

District 2-2A DI

Floydada

New Deal

Olton

Post

Sundown

Tahoka

District 1-2A DII

Booker

Boys Ranch

Gruver

Sunray

Vega

District 2-2A DII

Clarendon

Memphis

Quanah

Shamrock

Wellington

Wheeler

District 3-2A DII

Bovina

Hale Center

Lockney

Ralls

Sudan

Crosbyton

District 1-1A DI

Follett

McLean

Miami

White Deer

District 2-1A DI

Claude

Happy

Nazareth

Wildorado

District 3-1A DI

Anton

Kress

Lorenzo

Petersburg Springlake Earth

District 4-1A DI

Knox City

Spur

Valley

Vernon Northside

District 1-1A DII

Darrouzett

Groom

Hedley

Lefors

Silverton

District 2-1A DII

Amherst

Cotton Center

Hart

Lazbuddie

Whitharral

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.