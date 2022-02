AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will conduct tandem plowing on I-40 at 1:00 p.m. today.

Plowing starts on I-40 westbound at the I-40/US 287 split all the way to Soncy Road.

Use caution and expect delays if traveling in the area.

Y’all, it’s still freezing out there! 🥶 If you must get on the roadways today, keep in mind some areas are ❄️snow packed... Posted by Texas Department of Transportation on Friday, February 4, 2022

