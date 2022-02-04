Panhandle businesses experience high demand increase for propane during winter advisory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Right now many rural residents are depending on propane to stay warm and area dealers say demand is the highest they’ve seen in recent years.

The thermostat is 68 degrees inside Boyd’s Equipment Store and they’ve had several customers walk inside the store for basic things, but they broke records in propane sales.

“A regular day we pump about 700 gallons out of our filling station here, and on Tuesday we pumped 2,300,” said Beau Gabert, manager of Boyd’s Equipment Store.

Boyd’s equipment operates three delivery trucks each holding up to 22,000 gallons of propane for home and commercial properties.

Now the trucks are moving more to ensure people inside can be safe from the adverse weather.

“We’ve gone from 14-15 deliveries per truck to 20 to 22, so I mean a typical winter uptick,” said Gabert.

Crist Fuels in Wildorado is also experiencing similar circumstances with the uptick in service calls.

“What we’ve been experiencing the last month or two it’s probably 50 percent more [calls] each day,” said Clay Crist, manager at Crist Fuels. “People have been running on the low end with it being so mild.”

Crist shares that the current price for a gallon of propane is $2.59.

However he expects the price to increase 10 cents by next week.

“Now the demand has switched to where the oil companies are shipping our products to other places,” said Crist. “So it’s making our market go up a little bit.”

With the current weather patterns we’re seeing, the slight increase is expected to fall quickly once we reach spring temperatures.

