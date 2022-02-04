Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Panhandle businesses experience high demand increase for propane during winter advisory

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Right now many rural residents are depending on propane to stay warm and area dealers say demand is the highest they’ve seen in recent years.

The thermostat is 68 degrees inside Boyd’s Equipment Store and they’ve had several customers walk inside the store for basic things, but they broke records in propane sales.

“A regular day we pump about 700 gallons out of our filling station here, and on Tuesday we pumped 2,300,” said Beau Gabert, manager of Boyd’s Equipment Store.

Boyd’s equipment operates three delivery trucks each holding up to 22,000 gallons of propane for home and commercial properties.

Now the trucks are moving more to ensure people inside can be safe from the adverse weather.

“We’ve gone from 14-15 deliveries per truck to 20 to 22, so I mean a typical winter uptick,” said Gabert.

Crist Fuels in Wildorado is also experiencing similar circumstances with the uptick in service calls.

“What we’ve been experiencing the last month or two it’s probably 50 percent more [calls] each day,” said Clay Crist, manager at Crist Fuels. “People have been running on the low end with it being so mild.”

Crist shares that the current price for a gallon of propane is $2.59.

However he expects the price to increase 10 cents by next week.

“Now the demand has switched to where the oil companies are shipping our products to other places,” said Crist. “So it’s making our market go up a little bit.”

With the current weather patterns we’re seeing, the slight increase is expected to fall quickly once we reach spring temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday and Friday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing wind chills, snow impacting Tx Panhandle
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified
Car crash
Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at I-40 and Helium Road
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
Identity released of body found in Bard last year

Latest News

First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Snow continues with wind chills dropping below zero
The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday and Friday
An Amarillo man who agreed to plead guilty to taking guns on the grounds of St. Mary’s...
Amarillo man on 4 years probation after pleading guilty for taking guns to St. Mary’s Cathedral school grounds
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises