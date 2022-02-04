Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Congressman Ronny Jackson’s Office to visit Spearman, Stratford

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ronny Jackson’s Office is holding mobile office hours in Spearman and Stratford next week.

Constituents are invited to attend if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn about the services a congressional office can provide.

Appointments are not necessary.

Spearman office hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Spearman City Hall on Monday, February 7.

Stratford office hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Stratford City Hall on Wednesday, February 9.

Questions can be directed to the Amarillo office by calling 806-641-5600.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

