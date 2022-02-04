Improving Weather This Weekend

Cold mornings will continue this weekend but afternoons will be getting warmer. Highs tomorrow will approach 50 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will be a tad breezy tomorrow from the southwest at 15-25mph. Our next cold front will sweep through the area Sunday, but it will be weal compared to our recent blast. Blustery northerly winds will arrive Sunday and we will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s. We do not expect any major winter weather systems over the next several days.

