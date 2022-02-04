GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how viral images can change a college students life

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You have probably heard the expression “A picture is worth a thousand words,” a recent photo taken by an area college student may turn out to be worth much more than that.

Scripture says that the heavens declare His majesty, and we see it all the time with beautiful and often majestic scenes in our skies. And, once in awhile, something extraordinary takes place and is often unexpected.

Which is exactly what happened last spring for a college student in our area.

““MY boyfriend and I at the time, we didn’t really have anything to do and I was just kind of we were bored. So, we wanted to go see the salt flats that are in New Mexico around 30 minutes from here. So we drove all the way out there and they were all fenced off and we were like, ‘Well, okay, well that was kind of a bust. So what do we do now?’ We ended up just driving around and we ended up in Muleshoe and I was like ‘There’s the Muleshoe National Wildlife refugee like we should just go check it out since we’re not doing anything else.’,” said Laura Rowe. “So we drove out there and we were out there just kind of messing around for about an hour or so and then we left there to go back to Portales, and we’re driving back and we could see the storm developing like the whole afternoon, but we’re driving back and he had never seen a tornado before. So I was looking out the window and I see this like teeny tiny tornadoes start to form and start to touch down.”

Their lazy afternoon outing was redirected as the storm caught their attention and they decided to watch it for awhile.

I asked if they weren’t actually storm chasing, if the storm just kind of came to them.

“Yeah, kind of. We drove after it for sure for a few hours, but it was it all just kind of happened by chance. And he said to me, ‘Let’s go try to get closer to storm like I want to see another tornadoes’,” said Laura.

They monitored the storm for awhile, taking photos along the way.

“We stopped at a few different places to take pictures and it was nice, but it’s still daytime. I had all changed really fast like with the sun going down and all the colors and everything like that, but it was absolutely incredible. I obviously at the time, I had no idea what I just took,” said Laura.

What she just took was an incredibly spectacular photo of the storm that would go viral on social media and reach people around the world.

“And the day after I posted it on Twitter, and I noticed that some of the pages on Twitter that I follow were retweeting a bunch of pictures from the same storm. I was like, ‘Oh, well, you know, I just took this on my phone, but maybe they’ll like it.’ And I tagged a photographer that I followed for a while his name is Charlie style. And he retweeted it and it just kind of took off from there pretty much all over the place. I think I’m only down to like seven states that I haven’t received an order from a lot of it is from Texas and New Mexico, but I’ve shipped a few like international and that’s really cool. I can’t even believe that I ended up doing back in the summer I did a news interview with a station over in France,” said Laura.

The photo earned Laura a very unexpected honor in Germany.

“A company I guess reach out to me in Germany, and they’re like, ‘Hey, we saw your picture on Twitter. We think this is really awesome. We would love for it to be like our 2021 extreme weather Congress photo of the year,’” said Laura.

The sensational response from and excitement generated by her photo has motivated Laura to be more active with photography and may actually pursue those endeavors professionally along with her future teaching career.

“I’ve always loved taking pictures and stuff like that. I never really thought that I was good at that. And this just gave me a huge confidence boost. I’m planning to go do that after season and hopefully learn a little bit more and kind of like grow that interest in it. I guess to me, it was totally a god incidents like Right Place Right Time. There’s no way it wasn’t his timing,” said Laura.

Being in the right place at the right time taking an incredible photo that may expand life’s opportunities.

I guess the sky is the limit for Laura.

Now that’s some good news

