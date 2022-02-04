Friday’s Forecast: Still cold... But sunny!

After a couple of brutally cold days with accumulating snowfall, we have finally begun to see clearing skies and will eventually see warmer temperatures. Unfortunately for the morning hours, wind chills will still be dangerously cold ranging from -10 to -20 degrees. Bundle up as you head out the door and cover any exposed skin! For your Friday, we’ll see highs in the upper 20s and 30s with lots of sunshine and light winds from the NW at 5-15mph. We’ll continue warming into the weekend!

