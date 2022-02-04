Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Dumas determined to win District 3-5A

Record: Boys (18-4), Girls (17-1)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons wrestling program is having a successful season so far. Up next is the District 3-5A Tournament on Friday.

The Dumas boys team is (18-4). Their only local loss is to Caprock. The boys roster features sophomore Bronson Baxter who ranks No. 1 in 5A for the 145 weight class.

”We’re good. We are, but I just like how we come out and have fun,” said Baxter. “I think just throughout the team it’s go give it your all, all you can control, use your attitude and your effort and if it just turns out how it turns out.”

The Demonettes are (17-1) in duals so far. Their only loss is to the Randall Lady Raiders. The girls are led by junior Emily Loya. She placed sixth at state last season.

“Well this is the first year we’ve had this many girls,” said Loya. “Last year we had about three girls, and it’s really exciting to have this much participation and this much support from everyone because now we have so many people watching us that people are starting to support us and support our sport.”

Dumas will compete in the District 3-5A Tournament on Friday at Randall High School. Results and brackets can be found on trackwrestling.com.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday and Friday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing wind chills, snow impacting Tx Panhandle
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified
Car crash
Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at I-40 and Helium Road
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Snow continues with wind chills dropping below zero

Latest News

The University Interscholastic League released their 2022-24 realignments for high school...
UIL 2022-24 realignment causes expected shakeups in the Texas Panhandle
The Canyon Eagles launched a new girls wrestling program this year. The boys are focused on the...
Canyon kicks off girls wrestling inaugural season, boys prepared for District
The THSCA announced Canyon as the 4A State Champion for the National Football...
Canyon football named 4A State Academic Champions
You’re invited to take a plunge at the Amarillo Town Club to support Special Olympics athletes...
Amarillo Polar Plunge to support Special Olymics athletes