Dumas determined to win District 3-5A

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Demons wrestling program is having a successful season so far. Up next is the District 3-5A Tournament on Friday.

The Dumas boys team is (18-4). Their only local loss is to Caprock. The boys roster features sophomore Bronson Baxter who ranks No. 1 in 5A for the 145 weight class.

”We’re good. We are, but I just like how we come out and have fun,” said Baxter. “I think just throughout the team it’s go give it your all, all you can control, use your attitude and your effort and if it just turns out how it turns out.”

The Demonettes are (17-1) in duals so far. Their only loss is to the Randall Lady Raiders. The girls are led by junior Emily Loya. She placed sixth at state last season.

“Well this is the first year we’ve had this many girls,” said Loya. “Last year we had about three girls, and it’s really exciting to have this much participation and this much support from everyone because now we have so many people watching us that people are starting to support us and support our sport.”

Dumas will compete in the District 3-5A Tournament on Friday at Randall High School. Results and brackets can be found on trackwrestling.com.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.