Canyon kicks off girls wrestling inaugural season, boys prepared for District

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles launched a new girls wrestling program this year. The boys are focused on the District 3-5A meet this Friday and are looking to take as many athletes to regionals and state as possible.

“Really just doing our best and soaking up as much as we can,” said Hannah Green.

In their last meet the Lady Eagles finished fourth in the Red River Classic.

”Growing more comfortable with it and going through each move more precisely,” said Aaralyn Adame.

The boys took home gold at the Red River Classic. The Canyon captains are hopeful for success the rest of the season.

“Wrestle how you wrestle, wrestle the fundamentals and, don’t wrestle dumb,” said Josue Castillo.

Canyon will compete in the District 3-5A Tournament on Friday at Randall High School. Results and brackets can be found on trackwrestling.com.

