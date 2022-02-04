Canyon football named 4A State Academic Champions

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas High School Coaches Association named the Canyon Eagles football program as the 4A State Champion for the National Football Foundation National High School Academic Excellence Award.

The requirements to be eligible included a team GPA above 3.0 and the Eagles averaged a 3.7. The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual high school football teams for excellence in the classroom.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.