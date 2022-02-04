AmTech Career Academy hosting Panhandle Robotic Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AmTech Career Academy will host the Panhandle Robotic Championship on Saturday.

The championship takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the AmTech Robot-Drone Coliseum.

AmTech is hosting 26 teams from across the Panhandle.

For the first in a series of videos on AmTech, SMART Technologies is sending an international film crew to cover the event.

The event is open to the public.

