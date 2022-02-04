Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

AmTech Career Academy hosting Panhandle Robotic Championship

AmTech Career Academy wins national award for innovative learning space
AmTech Career Academy wins national award for innovative learning space(KFDA)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AmTech Career Academy will host the Panhandle Robotic Championship on Saturday.

The championship takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the AmTech Robot-Drone Coliseum.

AmTech is hosting 26 teams from across the Panhandle.

For the first in a series of videos on AmTech, SMART Technologies is sending an international film crew to cover the event.

The event is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Friday
Car crash
Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at I-40 and Helium Road
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing wind chills, snow impacting Tx Panhandle
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Snow continues with wind chills dropping below zero
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified

Latest News

kfda
Animal Management and Welfare Outreach Program
Texas Department of Transportation vehicle
TxDOT to tandem plow Interstate 40
The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Friday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Snow continues with wind chills dropping below zero