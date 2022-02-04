AmTech Career Academy hosting Panhandle Robotic Championship
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AmTech Career Academy will host the Panhandle Robotic Championship on Saturday.
The championship takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the AmTech Robot-Drone Coliseum.
AmTech is hosting 26 teams from across the Panhandle.
For the first in a series of videos on AmTech, SMART Technologies is sending an international film crew to cover the event.
The event is open to the public.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.