Amarillo Fire Department looks to hire new firefighters, needing no experience

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time in over 25 years, Amarillo Fire Department is looking to hire potential firefighters off the street, with no qualifications.

AFD says all you need is a high school diploma and to be between the ages of 18 and no older than 35.

Those interested must apply through the City of Amarillo’s website and once that application is turned in, it will qualify you to take the department’s written test on February 26 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Top candidates from that test will go on to take a physical, agility test called a CPAP.

Those selected will go through AFD’S own fire academy.

“It’s about six months long, they’ll go through lots of different training, fire ground tactics, EMT training, hazmat training, they’re going to get all those certifications in six months, and then there’ll be riding a fire truck,” said Jeff Justus, community liaison, AFD.

Justus says the department hopes to start the academy around May, meaning new fire fighters will be on trucks somewhere around November.

AFD says it has been short staffed since 2019 and believes this new program will help.

“We would get people that already had their certifications, they’ve gone through an academy, usually AC’s academy, but over the last few years we’ve seen the lists kind of dwindled down to 10 or 12 candidates, and then a lot of those times, they had already taken jobs elsewhere or they just weren’t eligible or you know, for one reason or another, we weren’t able to hire enough people to fill our ranks,” said Justus.

He also says it will increase diversity within the department.

The response so far from the community has been positive, as the department already has over 300 people interested in taking the test.

The department is holding test prep sessions as well, to prepare candidates for the written test.

The voluntary sessions will be held on Saturday, February 5, some spots are still available.

To sign up, click here.

