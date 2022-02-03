Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it

Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in...
Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in Springfield, Illinois.(WICS via CNN Newsource)
By WICS Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) - A car in Springfield, Illinois, was crushed by a train at a railroad crossing Wednesday evening.

It happened when the driver’s vehicle got stuck on snowy tracks.

When an Amtrak train started approaching, bystanders tried to push the car out of the way.

They couldn’t get that done in time, but they did get the driver out of the car before the train hit.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and authorities did not issue any citations.

Copyright 2022 WICS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing wind chills, snow impacting Tx Panhandle
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
Identity released of body found in Bard last year
With temperature dropping and snow accumulating, some may be concerned about potential power...
Experts say Panhandle ‘should not be impacted’ by any power outages during this winter storm

Latest News

A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
FILE - ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins poses in the booth before an NFL football game between the...
ESPN to have all-woman crew for Warriors-Jazz game next week
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Police: Naked man arrested after opening fire on Greyhound
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests