Amarillo grocery stores facing supply chain issues, employee and stock shortages during winter storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo grocery stores are experiencing a unique set of difficulties this season.

The product supply chain is causing shipment delays, employees are short, and this week’s inclement weather is causing certain items to be out of stock.

The United Family Regional Vice President, Paul Evans, says that they are one of the grocery stores that is being affected.

“We’re definitely experiencing some shortages in certain areas, it’s not anything that we are not trying to take care of, we are doing everything that we can to accommodate our guests with products that we can procure,” says Evans.

“The items that we can’t get are normally due to manufacture issues or issues related to labor and the manufacturer transportation issues,” says Evans.

Grocery stores are preparing for today’s and tomorrow’s winter storm and want to stress patience with their customers.

“Our goal is to have what you need but if you would just be patient and understanding when it comes to not having a particular brand,” says Evans.

Jarrett Copheranham, the Vice President at Ken’s Venture Foods says that sales do increase during winter storms.

“Being in the grocery store business we love snowstorms and more than that, we love the threat of snowstorms, because bad weather does tend to get people to stay more at home, they tend to cook more rather than going out to restaurants, it is a challenge at times keeping up with demand especially because it is so unpredictable,” says Copheranham.

Keeping the shelves stocked with necessities is an issue many grocery stores are facing but stores in Amarillo are optimistic about their supplies.

“We don’t have everything like we would like to have but overall, all things considered we’re really in great shape as far as our stock levels are concerned,” says Copheranham.

Although stores are becoming busier, grocery store owners say it can be difficult to maintain a full roster of employees to work.

Evans says the United Family has had staff shortages, “We’ve had experiences with shortages of staff and just overall staffing, but we do the best we can with what we have and make sure that we get products on the shelves for the customers.”

“We tend to try and beef up our staff as we’re able to, if it’s a short notice it’s hard to get people to come in on their days off, but we do offer extra hours during those times to try and take care of the customer,” says Copheranham.

Kim Drager, a customer shopping at United Supermarkets today sees the snow as a good thing and is stocking up in the event of an emergency.

“I think we need the moisture in the area, so the snow is a blessing in disguise. Freezing temperatures could mean that your water pipes could potentially freeze so water is always a great idea to get a couple extra cases of water and gallons of water to have something to drink.”

Amarillo grocery stores are planning to remain open and accommodate their customers through the weather.

“If you are afraid of getting out and slipping, we offer curb side services where you can shop online,” says Copheranham.

“We want to take care of our guests and the community and be here as a service for them,” says Evans.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.