Thursday’s Forecast: Dangerous cold and more snow

The winter storm will continue today bringing more accumulating snowfall for much of the region. Widespread 1-3 additional inches will be possible through about 5pm. Snow will be moderate at time through the mid-morning hours before tapering off after lunchtime. Roads will be slick and snow-packed at times so use extreme caution. Wind chill values will be dangerously cold in the -10 to to -20 range through lunchtime. Limit your time outdoors and cover any exposed skin to prevent hypothermia!.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.