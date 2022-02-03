Snow Ends Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last bit of snow making energy for the latest winter storm moves by on Thursday. Snow chances remain higher for the first half of the day with the storm moving away in the afternoon. An additional 1-2 inches accumulation is possible. Wind chills early Thursday will be 5 to 15 degrees below zero at time Thursday morning. Very cold air remains in the wake of the system and low temperatures will bottom out near zero early Friday morning.

