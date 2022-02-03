School and business closings and delays for Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for Thursday.

You can view a list of school closings and delays here.

Some businesses have also closed for Thursday:

Region 16 will be closed Thursday, February 3rd, due to poor weather conditions. UIL realignment meeting at Region 16 will take place at normal time. Districts that cannot make the meeting may join via zoom.

Bethesda Outreach Center will be closed Thursday.

Cardiology Center of Amarillo will be closed Thursday.

All Panhandle Community Services offices and Transportation will be closed.

ABC Learning Centers will be closed on Thursday.

Wells Fargo NW Texas Panhandle branches are opening Thursday, at 10:00 a.m.

Amarillo Public Libraries will close at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Potential closings for Thursday have not been determined.

Amarillo Emergency Communications Center AECC Tour Meeting Feb. 3rd will be cancelled. We will push back this meeting to February 17th, 5:45-8pm!

Cannon Air Force Base will have early release for today, Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022, is authorized beginning at 1100L. Additionally, delayed reporting until 0900L is approved for tomorrow, Thursday, 3 Feb 2022.

The Union County Administration building will be closing Wednesday at 3pm to ensure our employees have plenty of time to make it home safely. We will open on a 2 hour delay Thursday, February 3rd.

Pampa Medical Group will be closed due to weather Thursday February 3. All appointments have been or will be rescheduled.

In Pampa, Grace Baptist Church at 817 S. Cuyler is open for shelter if you know anyone needing out of this weather. They will host until Saturday the 5th.

If your business or event is impacted by the winter weather, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.

Get the latest updates on this weather event here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.