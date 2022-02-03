Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

School and business closings and delays for Thursday

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for Wednesday.(KFYR)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for Thursday.

You can view a list of school closings and delays here.

Some businesses have also closed for Thursday:

  • Region 16 will be closed Thursday, February 3rd, due to poor weather conditions. UIL realignment meeting at Region 16 will take place at normal time. Districts that cannot make the meeting may join via zoom.
  • Bethesda Outreach Center will be closed Thursday.
  • Cardiology Center of Amarillo will be closed Thursday.
  • All Panhandle Community Services offices and Transportation will be closed.
  • ABC Learning Centers will be closed on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo NW Texas Panhandle branches are opening Thursday, at 10:00 a.m.
  • Amarillo Public Libraries will close at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Potential closings for Thursday have not been determined.
  • Amarillo Emergency Communications Center AECC Tour Meeting Feb. 3rd will be cancelled. We will push back this meeting to February 17th, 5:45-8pm!
  • Cannon Air Force Base will have early release for today, Wednesday, 2 Feb 2022, is authorized beginning at 1100L. Additionally, delayed reporting until 0900L is approved for tomorrow, Thursday, 3 Feb 2022.
  • The Union County Administration building will be closing Wednesday at 3pm to ensure our employees have plenty of time to make it home safely. We will open on a 2 hour delay Thursday, February 3rd.
  • Pampa Medical Group will be closed due to weather Thursday February 3. All appointments have been or will be rescheduled.

In Pampa, Grace Baptist Church at 817 S. Cuyler is open for shelter if you know anyone needing out of this weather. They will host until Saturday the 5th.

If your business or event is impacted by the winter weather, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.

Get the latest updates on this weather event here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm impacts to continue into Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.
Amarillo police arrest man with weapon at Southlawn Elementary
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified

Latest News

With temperature dropping and snow accumulating, some may be concerned about potential power...
Experts say Panhandle ‘should not be impacted’ by any power outages during this winter storm
Due to winter storm grocery stores are experiencing supply chain issues, employee shortages,...
Amarillo grocery stores facing supply chain issues, employee and stock shortages during winter storm
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo hardware stores experience tight supply on essential winter items
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
Identity released of body found in Bard last year