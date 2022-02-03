Opportunity School taking orders for annual Valentine’s Cookie Sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School is packaging thousands of cookies for their annual Valentine’s Cookie Sale.

“Our Valentine’s Cookie sale gives the whole community the chance to invest in a young child’s education and invest in our community’s future,” says Jill Goodrich. “Eighty percent of a child’s brain is wired by the age of three so it’s so very important to invest early! We all can do something to invest in children, and buying Valentine’s Cookies for someone is a way to get involved.”

Orders include two dozen thumbprint cookies in a decorative box. The cookies are delivered to Amarillo or Canyon on Valentine’s Day and cost $25.

To receive Valentine’s Day cookies, orders must be placed online no later than Wednesday, February 9.

All proceeds will go directly to help children and families served by Opportunity School.

