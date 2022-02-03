Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man arrested outside Supreme Court in October returns to same spot

Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area...
Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area Thursday.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man arrested in October after illegally parking outside the U.S. Supreme Court returned to the same spot Thursday.

Capitol Police said Dale Paul Melvin parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the court building Thursday morning, prompting the department to temporarily shut down the area out of an abundance of caution.

“Our agents also noticed concerning language on a public social media account believed to belong to Mr. Melvin that related to his presence at the U.S. Supreme Court,” Capitol Police said in a news release.

Melvin agreed to leave the area after speaking with officers. He was not arrested.

Capitol Police said they had arrested Melvin on Oct. 5 for failure to obey and assault on a police officer after he “illegally parked in front of the Court and caused a major disruption to the Capitol campus and the community.”

The case is still pending with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

Capitol Police said in October that they didn’t know what motivated Melvin, who also reportedly made concerning statements at the Capitol Complex in August.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday and Friday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing wind chills, snow impacting Tx Panhandle
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified
Car crash
Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at I-40 and Helium Road
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
Identity released of body found in Bard last year

Latest News

Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
CDC: 2 dead from Listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader killed as US attacks Syria hideout
The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday and Friday