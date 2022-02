AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery will honor four fallen service members during a special ceremony Saturday.

The ceremony takes place at 10:00 a.m. in the Four Chaplains Garden.

The public is invited to attend.

Join us in Llano west in our Four Chaplains Garden on Feb 5th at 10 a.m. to remember the brave sacrifice these four men made so that others could live. #LlanoCemetery #TheFourChaplains #remember Posted by Llano Cemetery on Monday, January 24, 2022

