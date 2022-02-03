League of Women Voters guide available for March 1 elections
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women voter guide has been delivered to Amarillo and Canyon citizens to use in completing their ballot by mail or in-person, according to the president of the League of Women Voters.
The Voters Guides provide information on voting locations and hours as well as information on the candidates provided by the candidates.
Sonya Letson says their was approximately 12,000 Guides were printed.
“There are more than 20 contested state and local races on the ballot, and we have 100 percent participation in the Voters Guide by local candidates in contested primary races,” she said.
There are 120 locations where Voters Guides are available, the main ones are:
- Public libraries in Amarillo, Canyon, Claude, Borger and Panhandle
- Grocery stores such as United, Fiesta Foods, Market 33, Eat Rite, and Natural Grocers
- Coffee shops such as Palace and Roasters
- Community centers such as Wesley, Kids Inc.
- Hilltop Senior Citizens
- Black Historical Cultural Center, and the Warford Center
- Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Student centers at Amarillo College and WTAMU
- Most retirement centers
- Nursing homes and assisted living facilities
