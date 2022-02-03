Viewers Choice Awards 2022
FIRST ALERT: Snow continues with wind chills dropping below zero

By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snow is winding down after accumulating to around 8″ in the northern part of our area, 3″-4″ around Amarillo, and then 1″-3″ in our southern areas.

Although the snow is diminishing, packed roads are still slippery, especially in the metro area.

Moisture will once again freeze overnight which will continue our slick conditions until mid-morning tomorrow.

Wind chills are remaining below zero across our area today which creates vulnerability to cold stress, hypothermia and frostbite.

Although the wind will ease up tonight, clearing skies will allow the actual air temperature to drop into the -4 to 4 degree range by tomorrow morning.

Sunshine will return tomorrow and afternoon temps may actually rise above the freezing mark. Improving weather will continue into the weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

