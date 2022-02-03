Doppler Dave Tracks Overnight Temperatures Near Zero

Snow is diminishing after we received up to 8″ in the northern part of the area and about 4 in the Amarillo area. Frigid temperatures in the teens persist, however, and wind chills are well below zero. As skies clear tonight, we will experience the coldest temperatures yet with lows between 4 above and 4 below zero. Sunshine tomorrow will begin a slow thaw with afternoon highs finally reaching the freezing mark. Weather will continue to improve this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.