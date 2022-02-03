Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity. (Source: WABC)
By WABC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - It’s hard not to smile at Benny, a lovable 8-year-old rescue Labrador with a special talent for ice skating.

On Wednesday, he took his custom skates out for a twirl in New York to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Benny has performed at skating events all over the U.S., raising money for charity and helping kids with autism.

He was rescued on his last day at a kill shelter in Utah.

His owner says he loves to run out on the ice and chase after her. And now he does it whenever he wants for a good cause.

Benny has also won the American Kennel Club Exemplary Companion Award for his ability to put smiles on people’s faces.

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity.(Source: WABC)

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm impacts to continue into Thursday
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
Identity released of body found in Bard last year
With temperature dropping and snow accumulating, some may be concerned about potential power...
Experts say Panhandle ‘should not be impacted’ by any power outages during this winter storm

Latest News

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto...
Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts
KFDA
KFDA: First Alert 2/3
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for...
Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating