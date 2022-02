AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working a multiple vehicle crash at I-40 and Helium Road.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is at the eastbound overpass.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and slow down.

