Bank of America cardholders get into Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum free this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As part of Bank of America’s Museums on Us program, cardholders can tour the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for free February 5 and 6.

Bank of America recognizes that museums are sources of education, emotion, and creative inspiration, and the Museums on Us program is part of a commitment to make those unique experiences accessible to everyone.

Along with their permanent exhibits like the paleontology, geology and natural history tour, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum has several special exhibitions on display right now.

Travel back in time to the 1920′s in The Panhandle Prohibition exhibit or even further back to the 1800′s with the Texas Dressed exhibit, which brings to life the stories of the settlers of the Texas Panhandle.

