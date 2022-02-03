Amarillo Polar Plunge to support Special Olymics athletes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to take a plunge at the Amarillo Town Club to support Special Olympics athletes in the 2022 Polar Plunge.

The plunge takes place on Saturday, February 5 at the Amarillo Town Club on Hillside Road.

Breakfast and coffee will be available from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the plunge beings at 9:30 a.m.

