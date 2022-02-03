Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo man on 4 years probation after pleading guilty for taking guns to St. Mary’s Cathedral school grounds

An Amarillo man who agreed to plead guilty to taking guns on the grounds of St. Mary’s...
An Amarillo man who agreed to plead guilty to taking guns on the grounds of St. Mary’s Cathedral and school will serve four years probation.(WSMV)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man who agreed to plead guilty to taking guns on the grounds of St. Mary’s Cathedral and school will serve four years probation.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Kevin Winkle on state charges after he served time in prison on related federal charges. He also had to forfeit 10 firearms.

The state charges came about after a witness said Winkle displayed a rifle in a violin case while in the church.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday and Friday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing wind chills, snow impacting Tx Panhandle
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified
Car crash
Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash at I-40 and Helium Road
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
Identity released of body found in Bard last year

Latest News

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday and Friday
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Snow continues with wind chills dropping below zero