Amarillo man on 4 years probation after pleading guilty for taking guns to St. Mary’s Cathedral school grounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man who agreed to plead guilty to taking guns on the grounds of St. Mary’s Cathedral and school will serve four years probation.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Kevin Winkle on state charges after he served time in prison on related federal charges. He also had to forfeit 10 firearms.

The state charges came about after a witness said Winkle displayed a rifle in a violin case while in the church.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.