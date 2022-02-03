Amarillo hardware stores experience tight supply on essential winter items

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The check out line has been busy inside Pride Home Center as shoppers search for essential winter items, one of them being “ice melt.”

“We started the week with about 10 pallets of ice melt, we’re [now] down to five pallets,” said Brandon Perry, manager at Pride Home Center. “It’s going pretty fast.”

Perry has heard from customers that Home Depot and Lowe’s ran out of ice melt, so that’s helping increase foot traffic in his store.

“This would be the third place and Pride always had it,” said Daniel Lane, operations manager of Amarillo Serviceteams. “So we checked here, and as usual they did.”

At Sutherlands it began the week off with 12 pallets of ice melt, but inventory is quickly being bought there as well to battle the elements.

“We’re low on ice scrapers, we’re low on snow shovels, and we’re also low on ice, so if you need some now we only have 2 pallets left of the ice and we’re almost out,” said Sunny Gamblin, sales associate at Sutherlands.

Other items like small propane tanks are a tough find as well and Mr. buddy heaters are sold out at Pride Home Center.

