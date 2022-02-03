Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo hardware stores experience tight supply on essential winter items

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The check out line has been busy inside Pride Home Center as shoppers search for essential winter items, one of them being “ice melt.”

“We started the week with about 10 pallets of ice melt, we’re [now] down to five pallets,” said Brandon Perry, manager at Pride Home Center. “It’s going pretty fast.”

Perry has heard from customers that Home Depot and Lowe’s ran out of ice melt, so that’s helping increase foot traffic in his store.

“This would be the third place and Pride always had it,” said Daniel Lane, operations manager of Amarillo Serviceteams. “So we checked here, and as usual they did.”

At Sutherlands it began the week off with 12 pallets of ice melt, but inventory is quickly being bought there as well to battle the elements.

“We’re low on ice scrapers, we’re low on snow shovels, and we’re also low on ice, so if you need some now we only have 2 pallets left of the ice and we’re almost out,” said Sunny Gamblin, sales associate at Sutherlands.

Other items like small propane tanks are a tough find as well and Mr. buddy heaters are sold out at Pride Home Center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm impacts to continue into Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.
Amarillo police arrest man with weapon at Southlawn Elementary
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified

Latest News

With temperature dropping and snow accumulating, some may be concerned about potential power...
Experts say Panhandle ‘should not be impacted’ by any power outages during this winter storm
Due to winter storm grocery stores are experiencing supply chain issues, employee shortages,...
Amarillo grocery stores facing supply chain issues, employee and stock shortages during winter storm
The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
Identity released of body found in Bard last year