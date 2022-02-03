Amarillo Fire Academy Prep courses available ahead of next entrance exam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ahead of the Amarillo Fire Department Fire Academy entrance exam, the department will host three voluntary prep sessions.

Three sessions will be held on Saturday, February 5. The sessions intend to assist the candidate in preparation for the exam, and the same content will be presented in each session.

Space is limited to 50 people per session. To reserve your spot, sign up here.

The exam will take place on Saturday, February 26 at the Amarillo Civic Center South Exhibit Hall at 9:00 a.m. for entrance into the new AFD Fire Academy, which will begin in the Spring.

Applicants must be at least 18 to test, but not more than 35 on the date of hire. A High School diploma (or equivalent) and a valid Class C Texas driver’s license are required.

Candidates who have honorably served in the United States armed forces, scoring a 70% or above, will receive five additional points on their final grade.

