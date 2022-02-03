Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Fire Academy Prep courses available ahead of next entrance exam

Amarillo Fire Department Station 9 (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Fire Department Station 9 (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ahead of the Amarillo Fire Department Fire Academy entrance exam, the department will host three voluntary prep sessions.

Three sessions will be held on Saturday, February 5. The sessions intend to assist the candidate in preparation for the exam, and the same content will be presented in each session.

Space is limited to 50 people per session. To reserve your spot, sign up here.

The exam will take place on Saturday, February 26 at the Amarillo Civic Center South Exhibit Hall at 9:00 a.m. for entrance into the new AFD Fire Academy, which will begin in the Spring.

Applicants must be at least 18 to test, but not more than 35 on the date of hire. A High School diploma (or equivalent) and a valid Class C Texas driver’s license are required.

Candidates who have honorably served in the United States armed forces, scoring a 70% or above, will receive five additional points on their final grade.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing wind chills, snow impacting Tx Panhandle
Police lights
Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified
pedestrian hit, 40th & Farnam
Identity released of body found in Bard last year
With temperature dropping and snow accumulating, some may be concerned about potential power...
Experts say Panhandle ‘should not be impacted’ by any power outages during this winter storm

Latest News

The Four Chaplains Memorial
Llano Cemetery to hold special ceremony in honor of service members
Valentine's Cookie Sale
Opportunity School taking orders for annual Valentine’s Cookie Sale
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
Bank of America cardholders get into Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum free this weekend
You’re invited to take a plunge at the Amarillo Town Club to support Special Olympics athletes...
Amarillo Polar Plunge to support Special Olymics athletes