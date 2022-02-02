WT and Amarillo College announces their spring enrollment numbers, compared to 2021 spring semester

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University recently announced their spring semester enrollment after the 12th consecutive class day for students.

Although the freshmen numbers remain strong for WT, the overall enrollment has declined 3.81 percent from spring of 2021.

Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement, and Success, Mike Knox believes this is because students are focused on working to earn money to pay for tuition and fees.

“Jobs are plentiful, and people have the option to work for a while and save money so that they can finish their degree or start a graduate degree while minimizing debt,” says Knox.

Amarillo College has seen more consistent enrollment numbers from spring of 2021.

Vice President of Enrollment Management, Bob Austin says that although the numbers are consistent from semester-to-semester Amarillo College is thankful for their student’s persistency through the pandemic.

“We expected our spring enrollment to be flat compared to the spring of 2021 and, as of today, We happy to see that enrollment is up just a fraction of a percent compared to the same day last year,” says Austin.

Amarillo College anticipates that enrollment will continue to stay consistent throughout the rest of the year.

“We are working hard to grow enrollment for the summer and fall of 2022. However, it’s too early to predict how the pandemic will affect enrollments in the near future,” says Austin.

Hannah Valencia, senior reporter for The Prairie News at West Texas A&M University has researched the cost of college and the federal minimum wage in the United States.

Valencia believes that college is less affordable than ever due to low minimum wage fees and the inflation of college tuition fees.

Valencia says that students are forced to prioritize their jobs in order to pay the cost of tuition.

“Fifty years ago, students were working part time to pay for college and now there are many instances where they’re having to pay their tuition and fees and that doesn’t even include living expenses,” says Valencia.

“Students are forced to decide between slowing down their studies to part time while they take on more hours at work or taking out loans,” says Velencia.

Knox believes that students could be taking semesters off of school to work to prevent themselves from graduating with college debt.

“I think students who didn’t love the online shift when we had to do that saw an opportunity to make some money and pay off debt,” says Knox.

Although college is not as affordable for some, Knox encourages students to take advantage of scholarships and other opportunities.

Knox says, “There’s lots of opportunities for students right now with funding through the Cares Act and whatnot to get additional help so the students who are coming back are receiving quite a bit of support.”

West Texas A&M anticipates that enrollment will rise with the increase of freshmen students this year.

“There’s a lot of reasons for optimism looking forward as the pandemic will subside, we’re all looking forward to that and we have high hopes that the students are going to return. I think they’re taking the presidents advice by working and making money paying off debt and they’re going to come back and will continue with our new students and I believe that’s going to make for a really positive growth starting this fall,” says Knox.

Both, Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University say they are hopeful that enrollment will grow this year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.