Woman arrested for shooting in Amarillo, victim identified

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are now investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning as a homicide after the victim has died.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of South Spring Street and Southeast 25th Avenue for a shooting.

Officers found 26-year-old Zaedrion Amon Morgan with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was treated but later died from his injuries.

Police detained 25-year-old Jameeka Monique Bates leaving the area. She has now been arrested and charged with murder.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating this as a homicide.

