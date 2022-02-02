Viewers Choice Awards 2022
TX Panhandle fire stations preparing for winter weather

Area firefighters say anyone who must travel should have cold weather supplies in their car.
By Taylor Mitchell
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area firefighters are preparing for the cold front and heavy snow headed our way.

The Amarillo Fire Department is stocking extra salt and ice melt for the trucks as well as chains on the wheels for the snow.

They are also making sure to keep the water flowing in their trucks for any possible freezing by keeping their trucks warm and running.

There are several ways fires start during the winter. Jeff Justus with AFD tells us ways you can prepare.

“Number one, warming fires. We’ve got a lot of homeless population here that go into abandoned homes and start warming fires or cooking fires. Then you’ve got space heaters, floor furnaces, things like that and people leave combustibles piled on top of or around or just anywhere near a space heater or a floor furnace is very dangerous,” said Justus.

To prevent fires, Justus cautions everyone to keep everything three feet away from heating sources in the home.

AFD asks people to find heat sources that are safe, and to not use extension cords or overload outlets.

Don’t use your stove or gas stove to warm up your home as it can produce toxic gases and fumes.

Canyon Fire Chief Dennis Gwyn tells us how you can avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Carbon monoxide is actually odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that is produced by appliances that burn such as natural gas or LPG, liquid propane gas. You can start getting carbon monoxide accumulations and not even realize it unless you have a carbon monoxide detector,” said Chief Gwyn. “It’s very important to have those detectors functioning properly.”

Running a car is okay unless stuck in a snow drift because it is possible you can get carbon monoxide from the engine of vehicles and not realizing it.

Gwyn says it is dangerous to keep a vehicle running for an extended period of time in that situation.

Once our snowfall hits here in Amarillo, the Potter County Fire PIO says they plan to have people stationed around Potter County to help pull vehicles out of the snow.

“You’ll have wrecks on I-40, wrecks on 287 immediately whenever the bad weather starts,” said Steven Denny. “We have people placed and people ready to go in those areas once it starts to turn bad.”

Area firefighters say anyone who has to travel should have cold weather supplies in their car.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

