Potter and Randall counties election administrators have concerns for mail-in ballot voters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The election administrators are concerned some people wanting to vote absentee may not be able to.

In both Potter and Randall counties, applications for mail-in ballots frequently don’t have a proper identification number on them.

Absentee voters must either include their driver’s license number, state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

To qualify to vote by mail people must be over 65, disabled or out of town on Election Day.

