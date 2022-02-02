Viewers Choice Awards 2022
No. 1 Canadian secures District 1-3A, Canyon boys sweep Dumas and Palo Duro upsets Randall

By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - High school basketball is over halfway through District play. The girls 3A No. 1 Canadian Lady Cats secured the District 1-3A title tonight with a 60-41 win over Bushland. Plus, in boys hoops Canyon and Palo Duro swept their opponents for the season.

Last time Canadian girls faced Bushland the game ended 45-42 in favor of the Lady Cats. It was important for Canadian to shutdown Bushland’s top scorer early.

”When I first came in here I was thinking like oh my goodness this is the one that we need to win. We all came in here super excited, hyped and just ready to go,” said Brooklyn Cochran, Canadian junior guard. “You know Emma (Troxell) is a great player, so we needed to kind of keep her out of the game because she is their best scorer. Just talk on screens, score the ball and just get it done.”

The Canyon boys not only defeated the PD Dons 70-29 taking sole ownership of District 4-4A, but they also raised money in their Fight for Faith. Eighth grade basketball player Faith McGuire was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma cancer in December. She even played a few games while battling through treatments. Fans wore t-shirts and the baked sale sold out for McGuire.

”You know that’s real close to my heart and I’m super proud of the way our guys came out and played,” said Travis Schulte, Canyon boys basketball head coach. “You know they all had their Faith t-shirts on before the game in pre-game, so just a really cool deal that we’re allowed to do. That we get to do and then to support one of our own here in Canyon is a big deal to us as well.”

DISTRICT 3-5A SCORES

BOYS

No. 5 Amarillo High 41, Plainview 25

Palo Duro 59, Randall 55

Caprock 45, Tascosa 65

GIRLS

#6 Amarillo High 44, Plainview 38

Palo Duro 22, Randall 63

Caprock 62, Tascosa 55

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

