New prosthetics and rehabilitation medicine clinic opening at Amarillo VA Health Care System

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo VA Health Care System is opening a new prosthetics and rehabilitation medicine clinic on Monday to serve the Panhandle.

The new facility was celebrated today with a ribbon cutting.

This project has been in the works since 2018, when a $9.9 million contract was awarded to complete this project.

The new facility is 12,139 square-feet.

“A lot more space then we’ve had before, a lot more open space, which is really nice, we’ll be able to have room in here for the equipment that we have and be able to add some more equipment, a lot more private treatment rooms that will allow us to see more patients throughout the day,” said Jodie Coker, rehabilitation supervisor, AVAHCS.

Coker says its serving capacity should also at least double, right now with the previous space it was serving around 10 to 15 veterans a day.

Services available at the new clinic will include:

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Language Pathology

Amputee Clinic

Advanced Mobility and Wheelchair Seating Clinic

Physical Medicine Services

Pain University

Wheelchair Clinic

Prosthetic Services

Clothing Allowance

Sensory Aides

Amputee Care

Rehabilitative Services

Home Improvement and Structural Alterations Grant

Among, the new services at this new facility is an Activities of Daily Living (ADL) Clinic, which stimulates a real-world living environment.

The clinic includes a stimulated apartment with a refrigerator, oven/stove, washer, dryer, dish washer, full bath, bed and kitchen table.

This allows occupational therapists to retrain veterans on how to use common household equipment and perform daily tasks.

“Especially when you go through something like a paralysis or an amputation, you gotta relearn to do everything again, take a shower and be safe, transfer on a bed and do all those things and cook, which you take for granted,” said Joe Chris Rodriguez, U.S. Air Force veteran.

He says he is excited for this new space because they didn’t have anything like this before, which is so important.

“Get back to their goals and get back to their normalcy because that’s what its about coming to rehab trying to build yourself back up to what you lost,” said Rodriguez.

He also says he is excited for the facility to be more open.

“Being able to come in and it’s so roomy for the staff, for us, the private treatment rooms because you know not everybody wants to do the rehab in front of everybody, to be able to go in there and meet with your therapist,” said Rodriguez.

The VA says there is a strong need for this new facility.

“As our veteran population ages and more of our younger veterans are coming home and starting services there is a big need for rehab services for equipment, we do a lot of prosthetic ordering, a lot of power chair and wheelchair specialized equipment that’s harder for veterans to get in the community, so we want to make it as easily accessible as possible, so we don’t have as many veterans going out into the community,” said Coker.

