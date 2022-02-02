Man arrested after DPS finds almost $1 million worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Texas DPS troopers have arrested a man for transporting methamphetamine.
The DPS troopers pulled over Adrian Figueroa on I-40 in Oldham County Monday after making an unsafe lane change.
Figueroa told troopers he had nothing illegal in the vehicle.
K-9 units were called and found 10 bags of meth with hot sauce poured on them to disguise the scent.
Figueroa was arrested for intent to distribute methamphetamine with a street value of around $1 million.
