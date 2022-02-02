Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the courtroom in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, following jury selection, as the trial with Leigh Corfman, who accused former Moore of sexual assault, and Moore's defamation lawsuits against each other begins.(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A jury on Wednesday found that no defamation occurred between former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and the woman who accused him of molesting her when she was 14.

Leigh Corfman said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was a teen and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her a liar when he denied the accusations. Moore countersued, claiming Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations meant to hurt him politically.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before ruling that neither party had prevailed in their claim against the other, which both sides interpreted in a positive light.

Moore said afterward that the decision was vindication for him.

“I’ve always said these allegations were false and malicious. I mean that today. I’ll say that today very clearly. There were meant to overturn a very successful election in 2017 to the United States Senate and they did exactly that,” Moore said.

Corfman’s attorneys rubbed her back seemingly to comfort her after the verdict was read.

After court, attorney Neil Roman maintained that because jurors didn’t rule Corfman defamed Moore when she told The Washington Post he molested her, they must have given credibility to her claim.

“This is not a victory for Roy Moore. It is not a vindication of him. Although we are disappointed that the jury did not find that Mr. Moore statements about Leigh rose to the level of defamation, we are gratified that the jury necessarily found Leigh was telling the truth about her experiences with Mr. Moore in 1979,” Roman said.

After meeting for about an hour Tuesday, the jury asked to view videos when they returned Wednesday of statements Moore made at campaign events and in media interviews denying the accusations.

Jurors also asked for a definition of defamation under state law. Circuit Judge John Rochester repeated instructions on the law, including that to find defamation, jurors must determine that Moore or Corfman made false public statements — either knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth — that damaged the reputation of the other.

Although Corfman was seeking only a declaration that she was defamed, Moore was asking for money.

Corfman’s allegations, first reported by The Washington Post, upended Moore’s Republican campaign in 2017 and he lost to Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor who became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years. Jones lost the next election to Republican Tommy Tuberville, who now holds the Senate seat.

Moore, a conservative Christian known as the “Ten Commandments judge” for displaying the Old Testament laws in courthouses, was twice removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court for violating judicial ethics rules.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

