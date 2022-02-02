Identity released of body found in Bard last year

OUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - In Quay County, the New Mexico State Police has released the identity of the body found during September of 2021.

The body was found on the I-40 frontage road near Mile Marker 361 in Bard.

It was sent to the medical investigators office in Albuquerque.

Officials say he has been positively identified as 30-year old Travis Villella of Norman Oklahoma.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

