Identity released of body found in Bard last year
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - In Quay County, the New Mexico State Police has released the identity of the body found during September of 2021.
The body was found on the I-40 frontage road near Mile Marker 361 in Bard.
It was sent to the medical investigators office in Albuquerque.
Officials say he has been positively identified as 30-year old Travis Villella of Norman Oklahoma.
Investigators do not suspect foul play.
