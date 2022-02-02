Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Governor Abbott to speak at Amarillo Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner featuring Governor Greg Abbott on Friday.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The Amarillo Lincoln-Reagan Dinner is a joint effort by the Amarillo Republican Women, High Plains Republican Women, Potter County Republican Party and the Randall County Republican Party.

Organizers said the event includes a catered meal, silent auction, live auction, cash bar and a program delivered by the governor.

Reservations can be made online or by calling the GOP Headquarters at 806-351-0884 to reserve a seat and pay by check.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.
Amarillo police arrest man with weapon at Southlawn Elementary
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Amarillo police investigating shooting near Spring Street and SE 25th Ave
An elderly man is dead after a structure fire in Randall County.
Elderly man found dead after fire in Randall County

Latest News

this photo shows an image of a firetruck
TX Panhandle fire stations preparing for winter weather
The City of Amarillo will be opening their Code Blue Warming Station to help the homeless stay...
Code Blue Warming Station in need of donations as winter storm hits
The Amarillo VA Health Care System is opening a new prosthetics and rehabilitation medicine...
New prosthetics and rehabilitation medicine clinic opening at Amarillo VA Health Care System
The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday