Governor Abbott to speak at Amarillo Lincoln-Reagan Dinner
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner featuring Governor Greg Abbott on Friday.
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The Amarillo Lincoln-Reagan Dinner is a joint effort by the Amarillo Republican Women, High Plains Republican Women, Potter County Republican Party and the Randall County Republican Party.
Organizers said the event includes a catered meal, silent auction, live auction, cash bar and a program delivered by the governor.
Reservations can be made online or by calling the GOP Headquarters at 806-351-0884 to reserve a seat and pay by check.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.