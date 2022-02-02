Governor Abbott to speak at Amarillo Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner featuring Governor Greg Abbott on Friday.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The Amarillo Lincoln-Reagan Dinner is a joint effort by the Amarillo Republican Women, High Plains Republican Women, Potter County Republican Party and the Randall County Republican Party.

Organizers said the event includes a catered meal, silent auction, live auction, cash bar and a program delivered by the governor.

Reservations can be made online or by calling the GOP Headquarters at 806-351-0884 to reserve a seat and pay by check.

