FIRST ALERT: Winter storm impacts to continue into Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snow will continue to impact our area alongside brutally cold wind chills for Wednesday and into Thursday.

Snow chances will favor our northernmost counties, then push further south as we head into Thursday, likely prompting widespread snow, and along with breezy conditions, roadways could become slick, and visibility could be lowered.

Several inches will be likely by the end of Thursday, as this system will continue to bring snow through late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with stronger bands of snow possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday, especially further south.

More concerns with this event is arctic cold. The front from Tuesday will open the door for a push of cold air that will drop highs from the 50s on Tuesday, to 20s on Wednesday, to the teens by Thursday, with overnight lows in the single digits.

Pairing this with northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph, wind chills could drop below zero for much of the area. Temperature wise, our highs are not likely to get above freezing until Saturday.

This is a developing event and we will be updating this story regularly, along with periodic updates on all of NewsChannel10′s outlets whether that be broadcast, social media or streaming.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

