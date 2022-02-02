Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Extreme Cold and More Snow In Doppler Dave’s Outlook

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our first round of snow will be winding down by evening, but a second wave of snow will develop late tonight and last into the middle of tomorrow. Totals by late tomorrow will include 3″ -4″ for Amarillo, with up to 5′ in northern areas. Dangerous wind chills will be present overnight into tomorrow morning with values well be,low zero. Snow packed and refrozen roads will make for a slick morning tomorrow. We continue to recommend folks have emergence provisions in vehicles and call for help instead of venturing into the cold if stranded, Skies will be clearing by the weekend at which time we can expect to thaw.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm impacts to continue into Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.
Amarillo police arrest man with weapon at Southlawn Elementary
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Amarillo police investigating shooting near Spring Street and SE 25th Ave

Latest News

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm impacts to continue into Thursday
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 2/2
this photo shows an image of a firetruck
TX Panhandle fire stations preparing for winter weather