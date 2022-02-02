Extreme Cold and More Snow In Doppler Dave’s Outlook

Our first round of snow will be winding down by evening, but a second wave of snow will develop late tonight and last into the middle of tomorrow. Totals by late tomorrow will include 3″ -4″ for Amarillo, with up to 5′ in northern areas. Dangerous wind chills will be present overnight into tomorrow morning with values well be,low zero. Snow packed and refrozen roads will make for a slick morning tomorrow. We continue to recommend folks have emergence provisions in vehicles and call for help instead of venturing into the cold if stranded, Skies will be clearing by the weekend at which time we can expect to thaw.

