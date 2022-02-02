Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Dog named Bullet saves clerk in gun battle with robbers

Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet. (KYW, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: BIG A, CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A gun battle between a Philadelphia corner store clerk and two would-be armed robbers was caught on video. The store’s manager credits his dog with saving the lives of both his clerk and himself.

Security video shows the moments early Tuesday morning when two would-be robbers rushed into the Big A corner store in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section.

“Two people come in with a big gun and a small gun. They come straight up to all the way here with the gun at the girl’s head and my head. They say don’t move,” said Sammy Aloubehi, the store’s manager.

The manager says one suspect pointed a gun at his 32-year-old clerk, who was sitting on the couch.

“It happened right here. He coming straight out with the gun. The girl, she was here. The bullet is right here. It was almost at her head,” Aloubehi said.

The manager believes the would-be robbery may have turned deadly if not for his dog, Bullet. The dog jumped all over the suspect, getting in his way, before the clerk took out a gun and fired.

“If he didn’t move the guy and cover him, he would shoot the girl before she shoot him. He did help,” Aloubehi said. “He saved my life and her life.”

One suspect is seen in video running away before the second suspect shot at the clerk several times. She was hit four times and is now being treated at the hospital. Aloubehi says she’s doing fine.

Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to close or have delay openings for...
School closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings possibility of several inches of snow
Amarillo police arrested a man today at Southlawn Elementary School.
Amarillo police arrest man with weapon at Southlawn Elementary
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Amarillo police investigating shooting near Spring Street and SE 25th Ave
An elderly man is dead after a structure fire in Randall County.
Elderly man found dead after fire in Randall County

Latest News

Tony and Anne Disorbo, of Connecticut, check out Gobbler's Knob the day before Groundhog Day in...
Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for...
Questions loom as COVID vaccine for kids under 5 nears
Police recovered a weapon left behind by one of the suspects. No arrests have been made yet.
Philadelphia store manager credits dog with thwarting armed robbery
First Torch bearer Luo Zhihuan holds up the torch after receiving it from Chinese Vice Premier...
Shortened Olympic torch relay starts for Beijing Games